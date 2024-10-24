Arshad Warsi feels stardom is not real anymore: ‘It’s a created and manufactured stuff’

Arshad shared his views on stardom and the changing dynamics of fame in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Arshad on stardom

In the interview, he was asked about the changing idea of stardom in the age of social media. To which, Arshad said, “Unfortunately, stardom today is become (a) manufactured product, it is not real anymore. It’s an illusion. It’s a created and manufactured stuff. Stardom for me is Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. These are stars and they have stardom. They don’t need social media for anybody to know that these people are stars – I think that is stardom, not the followers you have or the followers you brought.”

He also spoke about social media influencers, saying, “The platform that brought actors and creative people back is OTT. All these influencers – as I said, it is all manufactured popularity. There is no content to it, there is no solid talent to it. I admire what they do, but unfortunately, it’s not long-lasting. The only thing that lasts long is your talent and what you really have – honest hard work and honest talent. Rest everything that is manufactured, doesn’t last long, there is no longevity. So it has no value for me.”

What’s next for Arshad?

Arshad is all set to return to the comedy space with projects such as Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle. He will also be seen in Banda Singh Chaudhary. Produced by Arbaaz, the film also stars Meher Vij.

Arshad is known for his work in popular Hindi movies like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Munna Bhai MBBS, Hulchul, Salmaan Namaste, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Ishqiya. The actor also featured in the psychological crime-thriller shows - Asur Season 1 and Asur Season 2.