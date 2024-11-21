Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she doesn’t sign films back-to-back; remembers being replaced in projects

Social media truly has brought the world closer together. It is a boon especially for fans who enjoy getting a sneak peek into the lives of their favourite celebrities. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, for instance, is one of the most followed and adored stars on Instagram. This is because she is incredibly active on social media. Despite having only a handful releases in the past few years, Shraddha has been in constant touch with her fans through Instagram. She was last seen in Stree 2 this year, before which the actor shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year. And now fans have no idea what Shraddha’s next project will be. But why? Fans are eagerly waiting for Shraddha Kapoor to announce her next

Well, in a recent interview with Elle, Shraddha solved the mystery herself. She revealed, “I do what I want to do. I’m not in a rush to sign films back-to-back… following my heart is what keeps me grounded.” During this chat, the actor also opened up about her initial days in the industry. Shraddha remembered, “Failure is indeed a very powerful teacher and a very important stepping stone towards success. I gave countless auditions at the beginning of my career. I was even finalised for a few films and then replaced. At that time, it was very demotivating.”

However, Shraddha believes these experiences in her journey made her who she is today. Well, fans love her, so the actor is clearly doing it right. But what is Shraddha’s next project? While the actor herself has not spilled the beans about her line-up yet, there have been many rumours. Shraddha was reportedly going to shoot a special song with Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2, but was replaced by Sreeleela. Then there was buzz about her joining Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for a song in War 2. There were also rumours of a reunion with Ranbir for Dhoom 4.

Well, let’s patiently wait for Shraddha’s next movie announcement.