Choose the right face oil according to your skin type.

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 14:40 IST

Face oils are all about nourishing the skin with concentrated extracts which can help to replenish moisture levels, thus preventing breakouts, supporting healthy collagen production, brightening your complexion and even assisting pigmentation.

They can be the most effective products in your skincare collection. However, it can be confusing to decide how to flawlessly add face oil into your beauty routine and to know the right one for your skin type.

Oils give skin an instant softness and smoothness that can be kind of addictive as they are packed with essential nutrients, fatty acids, and antioxidants. Oils repair and protect your skin barrier, which helps your skin absorb other skin care products.

Look for oils with a smaller molecular size, like argan, squalane and jojoba oils. If the molecular structure of oil is too big, it can’t penetrate through the top layer of the skin, Lighter oils will sink into skin quickly without clogging the pores, suggests Seema Nanda, Cosmetologist and founder of Estetico.

Also, you have to consider your skin type when purchasing facial oil. Also, look for oils bottled in dark glass as exposure to light and heat will damage the oil. Choose facial oil where water is not the first ingredient.

Face oil can be disastrous if you’re using the wrong ingredients. Nanda helps us navigate the world of oils and recommend the best formulas for your skin.

1. For oily skin

Oily skin actually needs oils to stay balanced and healthy. Since oily skin can be most often stripped of its natural lubricants as a result of over-cleansing, you can help restore it with products that contain anti-inflammatory properties, like hemp seed oil and jojoba.

2. For dry skin

Soothe and revitalize a dry skin with vitamin-filled oils that plump and restore dull skin and dry spots. Oils that are omega-rich and contain essential fatty acids, like chia oil refreshes dehydrated skin. Marula oil is great for reducing redness and hydrating dry and irritated skin. It is light and also rich in omega fatty acids.

3. For combination skin

For combination skin, look for oils that add moisture to areas requiring hydration while balancing out the oilier parts. Antioxidant-rich oils like argan and camellia (a dry oil) absorb quickly and create a protective barrier against free radicals that can damage and age the complexion.

4. For acne-prone skin

If you’re treating acne-prone skin with drying products, be sure to stay away from comedogenic oils which can have the reverse effect. Oils that contain ingredients like tea tree work best for acne-prone complexions to clarify and detox the face and prevent and treat blemishes. Opt for lighter oils like Jojoba, squalane and tea tree oils. These facial oils contain ingredients that can kill acne-causing bacteria and help slough off dead skin cells.

If you are new to using face oils, start using them by applying in the evenings only and getting a feel for how your skin responds. Once you feel comfortable with the products, you can start to play around using them in the morning, mixed into your foundation or even as a sprightly pick-me-up.

* Start by washing and gently exfoliating the skin.

* Add a few drops of facial oil to your moisturizer or apply the oil and layer it with a lightweight moisturizer.

* Massage it using a sweeping upward motion.

* Also, you can use it under your SPF in the morning or blend 2-3 drops with your foundation while applying makeup.

It’s imperative to note that both moisturizer and face oils are equally important when it comes to maintaining a healthy, hydrated skin. The skin needs 70 per cent water and 30 per cent oil to maintain its balance.

Oil helps the skin retain the water that’s put into it, and the moisturizer acts as the protectant against free radicals, sun and environmental toxins.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

