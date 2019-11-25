This is why you should switch to vegan skin care products.

fashion-and-trends

The era of environmentally conscious users has hit the market; and there’s a sharp increase of customers who prefer sustainable life choices. They tend to seek out and promote cruelty-free products and brands. Consumers today are becoming more and more vigilant about the ingredients used in their favourite merchandise, the technology, and science behind it all, especially when it comes to cosmetics.

This change in mindset has created a completely new sector of skincare: vegan products. Completely warding off any animal products or by-products, veganism is becoming the popular choice of the modern world. Having a vegan outlook helps in the detoxing of your body and gives great health benefits to your skin. Plabita Sharma, a skincare expert at The Body Shop, India, underlines some benefits of vegan skincare products:

Skin-friendly: Vegan products are a rich source of nourishment and natural goodness as they are made from plants, minerals, and some safe synthetic ingredients.

Animal-friendly/not tested on animals: While not everyone is an animal rights activist, but knowing the essentials used on your skin are not tested on animals is guilt-free in itself.

Safe from harmful chemicals: Choosing vegan products will save you from harmful chemicals and cruel cosmetics and give you glowing skin.

Prevents various skin problems: Vegan products decreases the chances of skin problems such as rashes, allergies, eczemas, acne, skin inflammation and skin diseases due to lack of chemicals used. These are perfect for sensitive skin.

Remedy for all skin concerns: Ingredients such as Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Red Algae, Coconut Oil, Plant stem cells and alike products benefit the skin addressing all kinds of concerns. Like Vitamin C for radiance, Tea tree oil for grumpy acne, aloe vera to soothe the skin, wheat germ oil to nourish the skin and many more.

