Shine on this summer with a beauty regimen especially for your skin type

Summers are right around the corner, and it’s time for you to gear up your skin for the scorching heat. As the temperature changes, we need to change our summer care routine to make sure that the skin stays young and fresh.

“With sun at its peak, the summer brings in with it all kinds of pesky problems such as prickly heat, acne, back acne, oily and sticky skin, uneven skin tone, sun allergies, body odour, sunburn, heat boils, folliculitis, fungal infections, etc.,” says Dr. Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinic.

If we tend to get lazy during summers and do not follow a proper skin regimen, the effects of this season tend to stay with us for a long time. “Acne breakouts, if not treated in time, can lead to scars on the face and body, hyperpigmentation can make the skin appear dark, and exposure to sun without protection can cause skin cancers and permanent damage to the skin,” explains Kapoor.

Some basic changes in daily routine and a diligent use of the right sunscreen is all it takes to sail through the season. Dr Madhulika Mhatre, dermatologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, suggests the skincare regimen according to skin types:

Oily Skin:

Cleanse: Use specific salicylic acid-based oil-control cleansers twice on daily basis

Exfoliate: Use a mild exfoliating product to scrub off oil build up and clear pores

Moisturise: It is a common notion that moisturising isn’t necessary in summers as we perspire. It is extremely important to keep skin hydrated to prevent oiliness. So, use an oil-free, lotion-based moisturiser in the day, and add it with a retinol-based moisturiser at night to keep oily skin hydrated

Sun shield: Use a sunscreen with a gel or lotion formulation and repeat it every four hours spent in the sun.

Dry Skin:

Cleanse: Use micellar water or no-foam, no-lather, soap-free cleansers. Steer clear of salicylic acid-based face washes

Moisturise: Opt for a lightweight moisturiser containing almond or jojoba oil

Sun shield: Use an oil-based sunscreen and repeat every two hours spent in the sun

Combination Skin:

Cleanse: This skin type needs a cleanser that will not only take away the oiliness but also do so without drying out the skin much. Use a gentle face wash containing glycolic acid or mandelic acid, and avoid salicylic acid-based face washes altogether

Exfoliate: To tackle the oiliness over the T-zone, a once-in-a-fortnight exfoliation routine helps. However, do not do it too aggressively, for it will dry out the skin

Moisturise: A light moisturiser, preferably a gel- or lotion-based one is preferred for a combination skin type. Steer clear of heavy, occlusive creams and ointments

Sun shield: Use light and oil-free formulas and repeat every three hours spent in the sun.

Apart from the above, stay hydrated. If sipping just on water seems boring, opt for fruit infused water and the humble coconut water. “Oral hydration tablets and antioxidant supplements also help to protect the entire body,” says Dr Monica Jacob, cosmetologist and nutritionist, Bodyz Wellness.

DIY Recipes for summer skin care:

Cooling mist: Cucumber juice, rose water and mint. Spray this every few hours on the skin to keep it cool and hydrated.

Almond and Rose Face Mask: Soak a few almonds overnight, make a paste out of them in the morning. Mix it with rose water and apply it on the skin for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Papaya face mask: Mash some ripe papaya and apply it on the face for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing it off. This mask helps to keep the skin hydrated and makes it smooth and healthy looking.

Cucumber and sugar mask: Mash cucumber with some sugar and refrigerate it for a few minutes before applying on the skin. Rinse of the paste after 15 to 20 minutes.

- Dr Saurabh Shah, dermatologist, Bhatia Hospital

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 12:00 IST