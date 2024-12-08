Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's simple airport looks scream made for each other. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set the bar for couple style with their latest airport looks as they jet off together. In contrasting styles, the actors served traditional and contemporary looks, yet created a cohesive and complementary energy. Together, their outfits perfectly exuded a made-for-each-other energy with an opposites-attract style. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look so 'couple-coded' in their airport looks. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about the look

Despite both outfits being minimalist and simple, they radiated power couple energy. Katrina’s desi romantic look involved a simple pink salwar kameez with white flowy embroidery, paired with silver juttis.

While Vicky kept it cool as he leaned towards a casual contemporary look with a denim shirt and jeans, accessorised with a black cap, sunglasses, and sneakers while sporting a moustache.

Blue and pink are an eye-catching colour combination, balancing and complementing each other. The couple's energy is more pronounced particularly because of the colours, with blue traditionally being associated with masculinity and pink with femininity.

The couple’s look captures a swept-away romantic moment. The juxtaposition in their styles is what makes these looks so unique, with the interplay of traditional and contemporary elements, complemented by the color psychology of blue and pink. This is what a cohesive look needs, distinct style that can’t be any more similar when put together.

More about the couple

The duo tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal was last seen on-screen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Chhaava which is all set to release in 2025. While Katrina Kaif was seen in Merry Christmas earlier this year.

