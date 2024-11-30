Menu Explore
Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif the ‘prefect, subedar’ of his fashion army: I rely on her to look a little presentable

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Nov 30, 2024 03:54 PM IST

At a fashion event in Mumbai on Friday, Vicky Kaushal broke down his fashion mantra. He also revealed how much he relies on wife Katrina Kaif for the same.

Vicky Kaushal often discusses how marrying Katrina Kaif has led to a cultural crossover. While we already know about him learning to eat pancakes, and her warming up to homecooked aaloo ka paranthas, in an interview with GQ, Vicky revealed how Katrina has shaped his fashion choices. (Also Read: Chhava release date pushed back to next year, Vicky Kaushal-starrer averts clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule)

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif the 'prefect' of his fashion army
Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif the 'prefect' of his fashion army

What Vicky said

Vicky looked dapper at a fashion event in Mumbai on Friday evening, for which he wore an all-black suit with matching sunglasses. He also sported short hair and a moustache, which is his look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which he's currently filming alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. He reportedly plays an Indian Air Force officer in the film.

When Vicky is asked on the red carpet if he's well-versed with fashion, he shakes his head and says, “I'm a really fashion-handicapped person. I rely on an army to make me a little presentable,” Vicky said. When asked if Katrina has ever ordered him to change his outfit because she doesn't approve of it, he said, “Yeah, of course. She's like the prefect of that army, the subedar of that army.”

Vicky and Katrina's relationship

Vicky and Katrina began dating during the pandemic months after he slyly confessed his love for her on Koffee with Karan. They tied the knot in 2021, only after which they officially confirmed they were dating each other.

On the work front, is gearing up for his role in Chhaava, a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film's teaser has already captivated audiences with Vicky's fierce portrayal. Chhaava was initially set for release on December 6, but the makers postponed it to February 14, 2025 in order to avert a clash with Sukumar's Telugu action thriller Pushpa: The Rule.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's crime comedy Merry Christmas, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor. She'll be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
