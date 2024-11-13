Mahavatar: Vicky Kaushal’s 1st look as Chiranjeevi Parashurama leaves fans saying ‘Bro casually giving blockbusters’

Just yesterday, rumours surfaced suggesting that Vicky Kaushal had signed an epic with Maddock Films. Netizens guessed that this film would be based on Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior. Soon enough, there was buzz about how Katrina Kaif would celebrate next Diwali and Karwa Chauth with a different Vicky, because of his ever-changing looks. Well, it looks like fans manifested Vicky’s first look to be unveiled today. That’s right! The actor’s magnificent look as Lord Parashurama, along with the official announcement for his next film Mahavatar, has been dropped by makers on social media, and trust us when we say that this is one film to watch out for. Vicky Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the first look poster of Mahavatar

Yes, Katrina and we will get a new Vicky with this exciting new project. For starters, the man we see in the motion poster does not look like Vicky Kaushal at all. Like the chameleon that he is onscreen, the actor has completely transformed into Lord Parashurama with long hair, a beard and a bulked up physique which is sure to leave you in awe. Along with this goosebump-inducing first look, which has sent the internet into a frenzy, Vicky shared, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!”

Well, fans have already predicted a blockbuster hit and are now showering the actor as well as his first look for Mahavatar with love. One netizen gushed, “Bro casually giving blockbusters,” whereas another social media user shared, “We already can't wait for Chhava, and now we'll have to wait for this bomb as well 🤌😩 @vickykaushal09 take a bow 🙏🛐.” A loyal fan claimed, “Bhai ye banda alag mission pr hai what a look and perfect cast by maddock,” whereas another comment read: “Omg🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I m having goosebumps looking at the poster 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Vicky u are the true gem 💎 👏👏👏.”

Before Mahavatar, which is set to arrive in theatres on Christmas 2026, Vicky will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava this December. The actor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in his exciting line up. We can’t wait to witness Vicky shine onscreen again!