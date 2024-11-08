Katrina Kaif is bigger star than Vicky Kaushal? Actor’s response to comparison with wife’s stardom melts fans’ hearts

Vicky Kaushal often speaks candidly about his relationship with his wife, Katrina Kaif. The actor recently reflected on their shared bond and accepted Katrina as a bigger superstar. Vicky's praise for Katrina, in an interview with BBC Asia Network, won him appreciation from fans. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to be moved to make way for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule: Report) Vicky Kaushal was recently praised by fans for his humility as he called Katrina Kaif a bigger superstar.

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is his ‘reality check’

While asked about his relationship with his wife, when people are trying to make a commodity out of it, Vicky stated, “When two people come together and connect at such deep core level, all these are too surface level things. But you know why and how you connect with each other. That's what precious to you, the positives and negatives of the other person, you embrace it all. Katrina is a person who is my reality check. She is always there to tell me, ‘This could be better, that could be better.’ It is nice to have that person who is just going to be honest with you and not let you fly around. She has really made her way through her grit, talent and performances. So, I learn a lot from her.”

While calling Katrina a bigger superstar, he further said, “I will always lift her up not because she is a superstar, she has got a heart of a superstar. That's what I am in love with. I feel that I have found a person who fills the gaps that I had. That makes me a better version of myself. I truly feel great about it, that I have Katrina as my life companion.”

Fans praise Vicky Kaushal for his humility

A fan praised Vicky for his humility and commented, “I love how he humbly accepted that yes Katrina was and is the bigger superstar when they got married. She's been an absolute queen since the 2000's. I love him for her and her for him!! (heart emoji)” Another fan wrote, “This guy is pure gem!!!” Another commented, “Man written by women (heart emoji) he is absolutely talented gym in Bollywood.” Other users dropped heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

Vicky will next appear in Laxman Utekar's epic action-drama Chhaava. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Pradeep Rawat, and others in pivotal roles. He is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.