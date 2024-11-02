Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they celebrate Diwali in stunning traditional outfits. See pics

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave a peek at how they celebrated their Diwali this year. Taking to Instagram, the duo posted pictures and gave a glimpse inside their house. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra: How Bollywood wives celebrated Karwa Chauth) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared posts on Instagram.

Katrina and Vicky share pics from their Diwali celebrations

In one of the photos, Katrina held Vicky Kaushal's hand as they posed and smiled for the camera. She wore a pink saree and beige blouse. Vicky was seen in a shimmery black kurta. Katrina also posed solo next to a wall decorated with flowers. Vicky, in his solo picture, stood next to the couch and smiled, looking away from the camera.

Shraddha, Priyanka react to Katrina's post

He also added a few decorative pieces in his post. Katrina captioned the post, "Shubh Deepavali (lamp and sparkles emojis)." Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Happy Diwali!!!" Priyanka Chopra liked Katrina's post. Vicky didn't caption the post but added a hug face, sparkles and lamp emojis.

More about Katrina and Vicky's Diwali this year

On Friday evening, they also attended filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Diwali bash in Mumbai. The duo smiled and waved at the paparazzi as they travelled in their car. This marks their third celebration of Diwali together. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan in December 2021.

About Vicky and Katrina's films

Vicky will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film was officially announced in January 2024. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months. Vicky will also be seen in the upcoming film Chhaava. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava is slated for release in cinemas on December 6.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi. In 2023, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.