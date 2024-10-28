Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal are new airport buddies as they leave for Love and War shoot without Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are all set to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Love and War. One of the most anticipated films of 2026, the romantic drama film also stars Alia Bhatt. On Monday morning, Ranbir and Vicky arrived at the Mumbai airport together, where they were spotted leaving for the shoot. But there was no sign of Alia. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor gets angry at paparazzi, pulls man away from his car after party with Alia Bhatt and family. Watch) Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal left together for the shoot of Love and War.

Ranbir and Vicky at airport

In the new video captured by a paparazzo and shared on Instagram, both Ranbir and Vicky were seen inside the airport as they left Mumbai for the shoot of the upcoming drama. Vicky has been sporting a new look for the film, with a moustache, as was seen in his recent pictures with Katrina Kaif during Karwa Chauth. He was dressed in beige baggy pants paired with an olive green shirt. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a blue jacket over a black tee and loose track pants.

More details

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, it was announced that Love & War will be released on Christmas 2025. The film's release date was recently postponed from Christmas 2025 to March 20, 2026. The movie was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.” The storyline of the project is kept under wraps at the moment.

This project marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia's second collaboration after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. She was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which tanked at the box office.