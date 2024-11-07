Triptii Dimri needs dance classes, feels Uorfi; calls out the actor for ‘ganda’ step in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Triptii Dimri is having a great year! After soaring to success as Bhabhi 2 opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (2023), the actor went on to win hearts with Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Currently Triptii and her co-star Kartik Aaryan are riding high on the love received by their latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Well, one other reason why Triptii made headlines this year is her dance number Mere Mehboob in another recent release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. While Rajkummar Rao was lauded for his crazy energy, Triptii was massively trolled for her dance moves. Triptii Dimri's dance moves failed to impress Uorfi Javed

Triptii looked gorgeous in the song, no doubt about that. But her dance moves were not appreciated by the audience, especially one step where she lay on the floor and shimmied her hips. Well, content creator and fashion icon Uorfi Javed has now shared her opinion on the song and the actor. In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, when asked who needs to join dance classes, Uorfi replied, “Oh actually dance ke liye I would also say Triptii Dimri. Oh my god she's such a good actor but usne woh jo kiya naa (mimics), woh jo ganda sa! Oh f***.”

Uorfi further added, “Why Triptii why? Such a pretty girl, such a fab actor aur bilkul nas peet di usne yaar apni.” Well, Uorfi’s opinion has left netizens divided. Some agree with her! For instance, one social media user shared, “I mean she’s right she really can’t dance even tho I really like her 🤷‍♀️,” whereas another comment read: “This is the first time I agree with her!!🙌😂.” Meanwhile, others trolled Uorfi. One such netizen shared, “She's an actor, not a dancer. What is urfis job, pray tell,” whereas another stated: “And Urfi Should learn How to dress.” A funny comment read: “hello ranbir bhai urfi kuch bol rai hai bhabhi k bare mai 😂.”

What are your thoughts on Triptii’s dance moves and Uorfi’s opinion?