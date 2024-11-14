Bad Newz actor Vijaylaxmi Singh: ‘Society should be more sensitive towards women in unconventional situations’

On portrayal of ambitious women

When asked about what was the unique aspect in the script of Bad Newz that inspired her to do the film, Vijaylaxmi says, “As an artist, I was looking forward to working with my director Anand Tiwari. He is a very talented director and actor. It offered me a great learning opportunity. It's a story about a girl who has ambitions. Family and love are important to her, but her dreams are equally important. So, how would a mother react to a girl who is ambitious yet raised in a homely atmosphere? This would be a great opportunity.”

On her acting journey

While speaking about her acting journey, she says, “I've worked on multiple commercial projects, including Breathe: Into the Shadows and Delhi Crime. Each project had a different storyline and focus. Delhi Crime was beautifully captured, while Bad Newz has been made appealing to audiences through its music, dance, and themes. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to work on various types of films and series.”

On her inspiration to pursue acting

When questioned about her motivation to pursue acting, Vijaylaxmi says, “My inspiration for pursuing acting came during my college days studying English literature. I developed a strong interest in acting while studying poetry and drama. Initially, I didn't pursue acting seriously as I was unsure about it. Instead, I started a career in banking, which is quite different. I have admired Charlie Chaplin's ability to express and portray characters exceptionally well throughout my journey.”

On her literature and theatre background

Quizzed if her background in English literature and theatre helped her understand her craft better, Vijaylaxmi asserts, “Studying poetry and drama made me realise that every word used carries meaning. Vocabulary, punctuation, and even the smallest details must be carefully considered as they influence how emotions are conveyed or a line is delivered. Before pursuing theatre, I worked in retail banking. This experience gave me the confidence to speak in front of people, as you must let go of your inhibitions when on set. It helped me develop professionalism, essential in acting and every aspect of life.”

Vijaylaxmi weighs in on societal taboos

On being asked if she had any apprehensions because of the subject of Bad Newz, the actor states, “We must address this issue. It's not a hypothetical situation; it happened in China. This may be a unique circumstance, and, likely, the individuals involved did not intend for this to happen. If someone finds themselves in this situation, how should society respond? We should offer support to the woman. If a man can have children with different partners, why can't a woman? Society needs to be more sensitive when dealing with situations like this. If we don't question the man, we shouldn't question the woman.”

While recalling her experience working with Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Amy Virk and Karan Johar, Vijaylaxmi says, “They are all very down-to-earth. Vicky is very chivalrous. There was always a very happy and productive atmosphere at work. Amy, Vicky, and Tripti had no airs of being stars. Everyone would greet everybody in the morning. I met Karan Johar at the premiere. He is very polite and will speak to you with a lot of respect.”

On Vicky-Triptii being trolled over Jaanam song

When asked about Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri being trolled over the song Jaanam from Bad Newz, does she feel actors are often unfairly targeted for their artistic choices, she points out, “Actors are often judged incorrectly because many are involved in a film project. Actors are often under intense scrutiny because of the nature of their work and the many people who follow them. Even simple things, such as someone being a vegan, become topics of discussion.”

Vijaylaxmi adds, “When it comes to this song, there have been bolder film and media projects, but I like the song and think the actors have done a great job. I don't find anything problematic about it; it's a lovely song. People may do whatever they want, but don't spare anyone else. I appreciate that the film emphasises essential themes such as women's ambition, independence, following your dreams, and fatherhood. The world will be better if we all take ownership of a situation. In this film, Amy Virk and Vicky wanted to take ownership of their situation rather than run away. They did not treat it as a taboo, and that's a perfect message.”

On transitioning from Corporate job to Bollywood

When questioned about her transition from corporate life to the entertainment industry, the actor states, “Ever since my corporate days, I have been working out regularly. I never imagined I would end up in the media and entertainment industry. However, I always had a passion for taking care of my health. As a working professional, I had to manage my working hours and schedule effectively. Transitioning into the entertainment industry meant longer working hours, particularly in television, and fast-paced work, often with same-day shoot deliveries. This made the industry's schedules much more hectic. I had to put in extra effort to prioritise self-care and become more independent.”

She further says, “Fortunately, I have a supportive husband who has been there for me. Working in this industry has taught me better time management and how to thrive under high pressure. TV work often involves long hours, requiring me to balance it with maintaining my workout and diet routines while being socially available. Overall, being in this industry has been a whole new experience, and I enjoy it as it keeps me engaged, and it never really feels like work.”

Vijaylaxmi on challenges faced by young artists

When asked about her advise to outsiders, especially youngsters who face resistance from parents when it comes to pursuing an acting career, Vijaylaxmi says, “I'm aware many parents used to discourage their children from pursuing non-traditional careers, such as acting, due to uncertainty and lack of security. However, the situation is changing, and more parents are encouraging their children to follow their dreams. Unlike in the past, aspiring actors no longer need to run away from home to pursue their dreams. I advise children to be sure about their choices and give them 100% effort. Neha Dhupia would also say that she would not waste a single day when she started in the industry. She would attend meetings related to work every day. If you've decided, leave no stone unturned in your efforts.”