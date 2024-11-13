Vicky Kaushal looks unrecognisable as Parashurama in Mahavatar first look. Check first poster, release date

Actor Vicky Kaushal will headline Mahavatar, an upcoming mythological film by director Amar Kaushik. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers shared a post on Wednesday. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal would face humiliation from casting directors early in career, says Sham Kaushal) Vicky Kaushal will star in Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar.

Vicky Kaushal's first look from Mahavatar

Vicky's look in the film was unveiled in two photos. A brief clip was also shared along with the pictures. In the film, Vicky will be seen with long hair and a beard. In the posters, he was seen wearing only a dhoti and carrying an axe as he gave a fierce expression looking ahead of him.

About Mahavatar

The film hails from producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It will feature Vicky as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the "eternal warrior of dharma". Mahavatar will release in theatres on Christmas 2026. Maddock unveiled the project on its social media handles along with a first look poster of Vicky.

Vicky stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama

The caption read, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas—Christmas 2026!"

Vicky's second film with Maddock after Chhaava

Vicky will also star in the lead role in Maddock's upcoming period movie Chhaava. Set to be released on December 6, the film will see Vicky playing the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The upcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Vijan.

Vicky will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Vicky.

Love and War will be the first collaboration between Vicky and Bhansali. While Ranbir worked with him in the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya., Alia teamed up with him in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.