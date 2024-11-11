Vicky Kaushal would face humiliation from casting directors early in career, says Sham Kaushal: 'Iska kya audition lena'

Sham Kaushal, known for his prolonged career as an action director in popular Hindi films, recently reflected on his son Vicky Kaushal's career struggles. The veteran revealed that in his initial career, the actor had to face humiliation. Sham, in an interview with Friday Talkies, said that filmmakers were not willing to invest in Vicky until he proved his potential. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal says dad Sham Kaushal thought of suicide due to joblessness, was 'willing to work as a sweeper in Mumbai’) Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal recently revealed about his son's career struggles.

Sham Kaushal recalls Vicky Kaushal's struggle

While talking about his sons Vicky and Sunny Kaushal expressing their interest in pursuing acting, the action director said, “I couldn’t say no because I was earning from the same industry. I thought someone might offer them tea out of respect for me, but nobody would invest crores in a film with them. However, since I also came from a village and worked hard, I believed that if they stayed honest and put in effort, they would not be denied. As an action director, I never approached anyone to give them work.”

He further said, “Vicky ka kya audition lena (What is the need to audition Vicky for this role)? Until you experience humiliation, you won’t truly grow. Make that insult your strength. Vicky told me that he got a 3-4 scene role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and many people were telling him not to do that small role, but I always believe beggars can’t be choosers and I told him to listen to his heart. He later called me and said, ‘I keep looking for work, and they are giving me work, so I want to do it.’ I stood by his decision.”

Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood career

Vicky made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Neeraj Ghaywan's social-drama Masaan. He later appeared in Hindi films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, Bad Newz, and others.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project

Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's epic action-drama Chhaava. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, and Pradeep Rawat.