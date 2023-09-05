Vicky Kaushal says dad Sham Kaushal cried to mom after being called ‘just a stuntman’ on film set

Actor Vicky Kaushal has opened up about the healthy idea of masculinity his father Sham Kaushal taught him and his brother Sunny when they were young. In a new interview with We Are Yuvaa, Vicky mentioned that his father would even cry in front of them when upset but also taught both the boys to always be strong. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal was told he won't survive after cancer diagnosis) Vicky Kaushal with his parents. Sham Kaushal worked as a stunt director on many Bollywood films.

‘Humiliated on sets’

Speaking about the time dad Sham was ‘humiliated’ on sets once, Vicky said, “He has tried to make us strong, emotionally. He would openly tell us, ‘I felt humiliated on set today and I came back and I cried to your mom.’ He would say that to us when we were children. And mom would tell us this, that one time this had happened, that had happened, and some senior had scolded him in front of the whole set when he was just a stuntman. And he came back home and cried. So, this was never hidden from us. And he has cried in front of us."

He also gave an important advice to his sons, “Things are not going to go in your favour all the time. Most times they are going to be against you; that’s how life is.” Sham worked on films such as Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Krrish 3 and more.

Vicky's new projects

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film The Great Indian Family which also stars Manushi Chillar in the lead role. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

While talking about doing a family entertainer film, Vicky said to PTI, “I remember when I was growing up, some of my favourite memories were about us as a family going to a theatre and watching a film that we all could enjoy together. I used to look forward to such films because it became an event for my family. It was just a lovely experience, an unforgettable one."

Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ which showcases story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

