Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal was told he won't survive after cancer diagnosis: ‘I prayed to God that...'

Sham Kaushal diagnosed with cancer

Shan was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2003. He found out about it after returning from Ladakh, where he had gone to shoot for Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya. He said it started with ‘a lot of complications in his stomach’ and he had to get admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He underwent a small surgery and biopsy before doctors told him that he wouldn't survive.

Doctors told Sham Kaushal he won't survive

He told Rajshri Unplugged, “As soon as I got back, there were a lot of complications in my stomach. Some time in October, I had to get admitted in Nanavati Hospital. The doctors said that I won’t survive.” While Vicky was around 15, Sunny was 14. Sham added, "I accepted that fact that I won’t survive, so I prayed to God that I am not unhappy, I am 48. I started from nothing and I have achieved a lot. You take me away but if you are going to save me, then don’t make me a weak person. I can’t live like a weak person."

Sham added that he underwent surgeries at the hospital and later was discharged. He recovered eventually. He said, "After they said I won’t survive, I saw the best days of my life. I won all the awards after 2003. My best films came after that. My kids became successful after that."

This is not the first time that Sham Kaushal opened up about his cancer journey. He has previously told Times Of India that he wanted to end his life as well.

Sham Kaushal's journey

Sham Kaushal began his career as a stunt performer in the late 70s. He worked mostly under Veeru Devgan, who was one of the most popular action directors of his time. As an action director, Sham has worked in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), PK (2014), Padmaavat (2018), Sanju (2018), Tiger Lives (2017), and Simmba (2018).

