Karan Johar says he lives in 'constant fear' of his kids asking him tough questions: 'They will find out things'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about his unusual 'Modern Family' situation and how he fears his children - Yash and Roohi - someday posing tough questions to him. The conversation came up during Karan's appearance on the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the Netflix reality show. (Also read: When Karan Johar was asked to choose between Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, left Aamir smiling with his reply) Karan Johar is a single parent to two children - Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar on questions from his children

In one of the show's episodes, actor Neelam Kothari opened up about her divorce from Rishi Sethia and her daughter, whom she adopted with her second husband, actor Samir Soni. Reacting to her candid statement, Karan Johar said, “That really moved me because I remember those days so clearly. I really teared up, I was actually connecting to it on an emotional level. You spoke about your daughter and that’s also something that struck a chord with me. My constant fear is that I also have to deal with those questions from my own children about my circumstances and that I have a modern family situation.”

Karan is a single parent to twins Yash and Roohi. They were born in 2017 through surrogacy. Talking about this and the constant chatter about his sexual orientation, Karan added, "They will find out things, and I will have to be answerable. Being a single parent, I know I am answerable to my children about so many aspects."

Talking about his sexual orientation in an interview with India Today in 2020, Karan said, "Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this."

Karan Johar's recent work

Last year, Karan Johar returned to direction with the commercially successful Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has since produced several films under his Dharma Productions banner, including box office disappointments like Kill, Yodha, and Jigra. Karan recently sold a 50% stake in Dharma to businessman Adar Poonawalla for ₹1000 crore after several reports claimed that the production house was on the verge of bankruptcy.