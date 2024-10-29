When Karan Johar was asked to choose between Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, left Aamir smiling with his reply; watch

Over the last many years, we all have received our fair share of gossip and controversies from filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show. Celebrities grace the couch, enjoy a chat with the host and spill the beans. Rapid fire rounds are especially fiery, leaving many guests tongue-tied as they are asked to choose between various options— the better actor, the better friend and so on. Well, years ago, during a special rapid fire segment, KJo was left speechless when he was at the other end of the coffee table sitting alongside Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt with Karan Johar on his chat show

Aamir Khan and Karan Johar on an episode of Koffee With Karan

On the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Karan was joined by Aamir. They had a fun chat and also enjoyed coffee shots before inviting Malaika Arora to conduct their rapid fire round. During this fiery session, KJo was asked to choose the more talented actor between his old friend Kareena Kapoor Khan and his favourite student Alia Bhatt. Karan refused to answer and instantly replied, “No, I can’t say this.” He then named Aamir, who was not a choice in this question. Aamir was left smiling ear to ear and taunted KJo by saying, “Aa gaya oont pahadh ke neeche.”

Well, Karan couldn't decide but netizens had a lot to say. Under a clip of this rapid fire video, a social media user shared, “Alia is undoubtedly very talented but Bebo is at a different level,” whereas another netizen opined, “Alia is a good actor....but kareena wins in versatility .....not each and every role suits Alia…” During this rapid fire round, Karan was also asked who is a better friend to him— Twinkle Khanna or Kareena. Here KJo picked Bebo, and explained that Twinkle and he share a ‘lifelong friendship’ whereas Kareena is like the sibling he doesn’t have. Karan went on to add that if things were different, he would have loved to marry Kareena.

In an interview earlier this year, KJo had described the rapid fire round of the last season ‘boring’. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see him back with the next season, Koffee With Karan Season 9, next year.