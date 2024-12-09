Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Anniversary Special: When Vicky proposed to Katrina onstage, left Salman smiling; watch

When two people are in love, no matter how much they try to hide it, the chemistry is quite evident. The same was the case with Bollywood’s beloved actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple, who are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today, kept their relationship under wraps until the day they tied the knot in 2021. But every now and then before their big day, at movie screenings or star-studded industry affairs, we did get a glimpse of their blooming romance. Like the Star Screen Awards in 2018, when Vicky proposed to Katrina while Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and her ex Salman Khan sat in the crowd. When Katrina Kaif was left blushing by Vicky Kaushal's proposal

In the adorable clip, which will surely leave you gushing, Vicky the host told Katrina that he’s a big fan. He went on to state, “Aap kisi achhe se Vicky Kaushal ko dhoond ke shaadi kyun nahi kar leti?” The crowd cheered for them while Katrina blushed and was left smiling. Right then, the camera shifted to Salman who was sitting in the crowd, laughing. Vicky further added, “Shaadiyon ka season chal raha tha, mujhe laga aapka bhi mann kar raha hoga toh maine kaha pooch leta hun.” Katrina then left Vicky speechless by asking ‘kya’. Vicky jumped at the opportunity and quickly sang the chorus of the title track of Salman’s 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Right then, Salman put his head on his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s shoulder and closed his eyes. When Katrina laughed and said ‘himmat nahi hai’ to Vicky, Salman suddenly opened his eyes, as if waking up. Well, this viral clip has once again resurfaced on social media today, reminding us how Vicky and Katrina were always adorable even when they didn’t make their relationship official for fans. It is also heartwarming to see how far the two love birds have come together. We wish them all the happiness as they begin another beautiful year of holy matrimony.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s mystery thriller Merry Christmas. Vicky, on the other hand, has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava in his line up, which is set to arrive in theatres in February 2025.