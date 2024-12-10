Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is very critical of his craft: 'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai itna bhi aaina mat dikhao mujhe'

Vicky Kaushal may be a skilled actor, but he seldom gets his wife Katrina Kaif's approval. On the Actors Roundtable by The Hollywood Reporter India, Vicky revealed that Katrina's praise for Vicky's craft is rather sparse. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif drops adorable pic with Vicky Kaushal to mark 3rd wedding anniversary) Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is very critical of his craft

What Vicky said

“Even I have a wife that jis din tareef mil jati hai, aisa lagta hai pata nahi kya kar lia maine. Kabhi kabar mujhe lagta hai ki itna bhi aaina mat dikhao mujhe (the day I get appreciation from her, I wonder what extraordinary thing have I achieved? Otherwise sometimes I feel don't show me the mirror that much),” Vicky said, laughing.

Vicky and Katrina celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday. They celebrated the occasion with a jungle safari at Jawai Bera Leopard Camp in Rajasthan. She shared pictures from their 48-hour stay at the camp on her Instagram handle. While Vicky will be next seen in Chhaava and Love & War, Katrina last starred in Merry Christmas.

Rajkummar Rao on Patralekhaa

In the same roundtable, Rajkummar revealed how his wife and fellow actor Patralekhaa influences his craft. “I remember we were in France. We were on a holiday, it was Huma's (Qureshi) birthday. We were in the South of France, chilling. And I had to come back to shoot Kaati raat maine kheton mein (Aai Nahi song from Stree 2). And they were all, of course, very upset. ‘How can you leave us in between?’ I said, ‘It’s a song shoot, I have to go.' Patralekhaa, I still remember, when I was going to the airport, she said, ‘You’re leaving us here in the middle of a holiday. Anyway, we get very less time to holiday. You better make me proud,'” Rajummar recalled. He said he remembered her words before filming every take in the hit song.

Shabana Azmi on Javed Akhtar

Also in the roundtable, veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she bounces ideas with her husband, screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. However, she also recalled that he isn't always too flattering with his praise. On the sets of her 2002 horror film Makdee, in which she played a witch, Javed suggested her, in jest, to remove all hair and make-up to look the part.