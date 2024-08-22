 Katrina Kaif on balancing career as actor-entrepreneur; what Vicky Kaushal tells her: ‘My husband tells me to put…’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Katrina Kaif on balancing career as actor-entrepreneur; what Vicky Kaushal tells her: ‘My husband tells me to put…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Aug 22, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Katrina Kaif said that she has experienced “the intimidation of unrealistic beauty standards”. She added that it's crucial for women to understand their power.

Actor Katrina Kaif has spoken about how she manages her time between her acting career and running her beauty brand Kay Beauty. Speaking with Economic Times, Katrina revealed that it can be demanding and at times her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal tells her "to put down the phone at the dinner table". Katrina also spoke about the "unrealistic beauty standards". (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can't stop smiling as they step out of Zoya Akhtar's home late at night)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.
Katrina talks about a person's 'unique identity'

The actor said, "As a model and actress, I've experienced the intimidation of unrealistic beauty standards, which inspired me to create a community that champions acceptance and diverse representation. It's crucial for women to understand their unique strengths and power. Constant exposure to ideal beauty standards does not encourage confidence or the celebration of one's unique identity."

Katrina opens up about Vicky

Katrina added, "Balancing my career as an actor and as an entrepreneur is incredibly rewarding but also demanding. There are times when my husband tells me to put down the phone at the dinner table, but I often have just one last thing to do for a key launch. He understands that this dedication comes from extreme passion. I believe anyone entering the business or entrepreneurial world should only do so if they feel they have something to contribute and a deep connection to the product they are offering.

Vicky's films

Fans will see Vicky in Chhaava, along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari. The film stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. The movie was released in theatres on July 19.

Katrina's projects

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, where she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara. It will also feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif on balancing career as actor-entrepreneur; what Vicky Kaushal tells her: 'My husband tells me to put…'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
