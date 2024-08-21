Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can't stop smiling as they step out of Zoya Akhtar's home late at night; internet reacts

Actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out of their homes on Tuesday night to visit Zoya Akhtar at her Mumbai home. Several videos and pictures of the duo exiting Zoya's house emerged on social media platforms. They were also accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal calls Chhatrapati Shivaji 'asli superhero' at Chhaava event) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted in Mumbai.

Vicky, Katrina seen outside Zoya's house

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Vicky Kaushal was seen walking down the stairs outside Zoya's house. He smiled at the paparazzi and also waved at them. Isabelle followed him. Katrina reached the car last and was seen all smiling. Vicky stood near the car door as she got inside the vehicle.

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles

As they left the venue, the couple was seen smiling and laughing. From inside her car, Katrina waved at the paparazzi. For the outing, Vicky wore a white T-shirt, black pants and shoes. Katrina was seen in a black sweater and denims. Katrina sported a no-makeup look. Isabelle twinned with her sister--she wore a black top and denims.

Fans praise Vicky, Katrina

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Katrina without makeup, wow." "She looks gorgeous without makeup," read a comment. "King and queen, beautiful and lovely and hot and cute couple," said an Instagram user. A person commented, "They Look so cute together." Another fan said, "Katrina Kaif’s is a legendary beauty."

Katrina and Vicky dated for several years before tying the knot. They got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort in Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Vicky and Katrina's films

Fans will see Vicky in Chhaava, along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari. The film stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. The movie was released in theatres on July 19.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, where she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara. It will also feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.