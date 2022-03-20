Vicky Kaushal escorts Katrina Kaif to car after family dinner, she puts her arm around mom-in-law Veena Kaushal. Watch

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stepped out for dinner on Saturday night along with their family members. Several videos and pictures of the duo along with Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's brother-actor Sunny Kaushal and their parents Sham and Veena Kaushal surfaced online. They had dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif shares pics from her first Holi with husband Vicky Kaushal and his family since their wedding)

In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, after arriving at the venue, Vicky Kaushal was seen getting off the car and rushing to open the door on Katrina's side. They posed with her mother Suzanne for the camera.

After their dinner, as the couple exited the restaurant, Katrina was seen taking care of Suzanne, and Veena as they descended the stairs. All of them posed for pictures. Katrina and Vicky then walked them to their cars before getting into theirs. Vicky carefully escorted Katrina as she stepped in the car before he got into the vehicle.

For the dinner, Katrina chose to wear a denim outfit with heels and kept her hair loose. Vicky wore a black T-shirt, grey pants and white shoes. While Veena opted for ethnic wear, Suzanne was dressed in a white top and black pants. Both Sham and Sunny were dressed in casuals.

The family dinner comes just a day after Katrina and Vicky celebrated their first Holi together after their wedding. On Instagram, Katrina and Vicky had shared pictures from her Holi celebrations with family, featuring Vicky's parents and Sunny. The family was seen posing together with red gulal on their faces.

Recently, they were also seen holding hands at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party. Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Katrina has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan in the pipeline.

