Katrina Kaif shares pics from her first Holi with husband Vicky Kaushal and his family since their wedding

Actor Katrina Kaif shared pictures of herself celebrating Holi with her husband Vicky Kaushal and his family members. This year's Holi is Vicky and Katrina's first since their wedding. In the photos, Katrina is seen posing with Vicky's parents and his brother Sunny Kaushal. The couple tied the knot last year in December. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan attend Apoorva Mehta's star-studded bash. Watch)

Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, “Happy Holi.” In the picture, Katrina, Vicky, his father Sham Kaushal, mother Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny are seen smiling with gulal on their faces. In the second picture, Veena is seen touching Katrina's cheek, as everyone posed for the camera.

One fan commented, “Aww. Stay happy and blessed always.” Another fan said, “What a family.” While one person called them “a happy family,” another one commented, “nazar na lage.” Many fans dropped, “Happy Holi” wishes in the comments section.

Vicky and Katrina got married in December in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The very intimate wedding ceremony was attended only by their closest friends and family members. After the ceremony, they headed to the Maldives for a honeymoon and returned to Mumbai in just a few days.

Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham. He will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera, which will also star actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Vicky will also feature in director Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif turns photographer for husband Vicky Kaushal, he shares 'mood shot by Mrs’)

Meanwhile, Katrina has several projects in the pipeline including Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

