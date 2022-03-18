Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan attend Apoorva Mehta's star-studded bash. Watch

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan's wife-interior designer Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, and actor Vijay Deverakonda attended the birthday celebrations of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. The party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar was also attended by actors Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif smile in rare romantic selfies. See here)

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Neha Dhupia, Bobby Deol, the Fabulous Wives cast Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and others were also seen at the event.

For the occasion, Katrina Kaif wore a blue bodycon short dress and paired it with heels as she kept her hair loose. Vicky Kaushal opted for a black blazer with a floral print, a black shirt, and trousers. The couple arrived at the event holding hands and posed together for the paparazzi. Gauri Khan wore a long black dress and kept her hair loose as she arrived at the event. Aryan Khan sported a white shirt under a black jacket and pants.

Kajol wore a black dress, Madhuri draped a royal blue saree, Janhvi opted for an animal printed slip dress, and Navya wore a red dress at the event. Alia Bhatt was seen wearing an all-red outfit with floral print and added matching heels to complete her outfit. Ananya wore a sheer black outfit with matching heels and a purse.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Katrina has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Salman Khan.

Madhuri was recently seen in Netflix's The Fame Game alongside veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor. Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi as she played the titular role. She will be next seen in RRR and Brahmastra. On her birthday, Alia introduced fans to Isha, her character from Ayan Mukherjee's upcoming directorial, co-starring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, in the pipeline. She will also be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in her upcoming project Liger.

