Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif smile in rare romantic selfies. See here

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with Vicky Kaushal. The newlyweds transitioned from serious poses to happy smiles in the two photos. Katrina and Vicky got married in December in Rajasthan. They rarely share romantic pictures with each other, so whenever it happens, it leaves their fans quite excited. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal shares pic as they enjoy sunset from actor's new home. See it here)

In the first photo, Katrina is seen resting her head on Vicky's shoulder. He is seen in a white shirt while she is wearing a yellow outfit. Both of them have large sunglasses on. She added a sticker to the first picture, which read, “Sorry, I'm sleepy.” In the second picture, both of them broke into smiles. Vicky and Katrina's pics.

On Monday, Vicky had also shared a bunch of pictures clicked by Katrina. He had called them ‘Mood shots by Mrs.’ Vicky recently attended the Hello Awards and Katrina had clicked his pictures before he headed out.

The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in December. The highly secretive wedding was attended only by the couple's closest friends and family. In attendance were Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharwari Wagh and others. It was reported that after their wedding, Katrina and Vicky will throw a bash for their friends from Bollywood as well but they didn't.

Vicky and Katrina had a short honeymoon in Maldives and returned to their new home in Mumbai soon after. They celebrated Christmas, Valentines Day together. She shared a picture with him recently, acknowledging that they do not get to spend a lot of time together. “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but you make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters,” she wrote with a picture of them.

Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

