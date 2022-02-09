Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal shares pic as they enjoy sunset from actor's new home. See it here

Sham Kaushal, action director and father of actor Vicky Kaushal, has given a glimpse of the view from actor's new home in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sham posted a photo in which he and Vicky are seen having a conversation in the balcony

In the picture, Vicky Kaushal and Sham stood facing each other as they smiled. The father-son duo stood on the balcony, overlooking the sea, at sunset. Their home in Juhu is also surrounded by trees.

Vicky, in the photo, was dressed in casuals--a white shirt and blue denims. Sham opted for a check shirt and white pants. Sharing the post, Sham captioned it, "Rab di meher (God's grace). Gratitude (folding hands emojis)."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments asking about Vicky's wife, actor Katrina Kaif. A person wrote, "Such a lovely pic. Katrina is blessed to have a Father in law like u …even Vicky is blessed to have a father like you." "Another fan said, "Please post a picture with Katrina mam and Veena ji please."

"Please post with Katrina also please," commented a person. "Where is Katrina mam?" asked a fan. "Sir...Katrina is not at home? @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09" wrote another person. "Please share a full family with Katrina," said a person. "Lovely picture. Hope the whole family always stay happy together like this picture. Please sir tell Vicky to post a picture with Kat all Vickat fans are waiting for @shamkaushal09" said an Instagram user.

Katrina and Vicky moved into their new home in December last year after their wedding. The couple got married on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The ceremonies were attended by their close friends and family members. After their wedding, the duo jetted off to the Maldives for a short honeymoon.

Meanwhile, Katrina has several projects in the pipeline including Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, Katrina will also soon be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky will feature in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

