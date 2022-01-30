Salman Khan finally congratulates Katrina Kaif on marriage with Vicky Kaushal: ‘Shaadi mubarak ho’

Salman Khan, as what can be described as finally, has congratulated Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The couple, who managed to keep their relationship a hush-hush affair, tied the knot at a strictly guarded wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

During the Bigg Boss 15 finale on Sunday, Salman Khan dropped a sudden congratulatory wish for Katrina. Looking into the camera, Salman said: “Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your wedding).”

Salman's wish arrived right after former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik danced to the song Chikni Chameli. The song, from the 2012 movie Agneepath, originally features Katrina. It gained massive popularity for Katrina's dance moves.

On Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz Gill also teased Salman about Katrina's wedding. Shehnaaz, while talking about Katrina and Vicky's recent marriage, told Salman: "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (You just be happy please. Sorry, did I say more than required)?"

In an attempt to salvage the situation, Shehnaaz told Salman: “But single zyaada achhe lagte ho (You are better off being single).” That's when Salman said that his relationship status is no longer single: "Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga. (I'll be even better when I'm single). A visibly surprised Shehnaaz then asked Salman if he's ‘committed’: “Achha, committed ho?”

Katrina and Vicky's wedding was attended by some 120 guests, comprising close friends and family. Salman, who shares a close bond with Katrina, didn't make it to the guest list.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had said: “For us, Katrina is a very dear friend and all of us wish her all the best. It’s the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It’s her and Vicky’s big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that’s about it.”

