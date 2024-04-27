Katrina Kaif reveals rejecting Hollywood film: 'I do believe it will happen...'

Katrina Kaif was offered a Hollywood film, but she had to reject it due to her 'circumstances', as per a Variety report. In an interview with the portal, Katrina was asked about her Hollywood aspirations. The actor revealed that when the ‘West came calling’ recently, she had to turn the offer down. Also read: Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq reveals why he refused Bollywood film with Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most beautiful actors in India.

'I do believe it will happen'

Katrina said, “I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting." The actor also spoke about her film choices, saying, "I’ve always put the audiences first and have tried to with my choices throughout my career. And now I think it’s about finding a balance, what story do I feel is going to connect with the audience? And what do I connect to personally and as an actor right now? What’s going to give me growth? What’s going to give me satisfaction? This is just exactly what I want to be doing right now."

Katrina's last film

The actor was seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the critically-acclaimed Hindi and Tamil-language bilingual noir Merry Christmas (2024). Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage).

In the same Variety interview, Katrina gushed about Sriram, who was on top of the list of directors that she wanted to work with.

She said ‘there’s a certain rawness and realness’ to the characters in his films and when you watch them on screen 'they’re very flawed, very imperfect', but there’s a tangible, humane quality about them and ‘they feel very real’. Katrina added that the director has a certain grip on having something relatable to what he depicts on screen, 'even though sometimes the situations are so outlandish'.