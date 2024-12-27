Mika Singh removed Katrina Kaif's name from a song on Salman Khan's request? Singer responds

Mika Singh, who has given several chartbusters like Jumme Ki Raat, 440 Volt and Aaj Ki Party in Salman Khan’s films, recently talked about his friendship with the superstar in an interview with The Lallantop. He also admitted that he once had a song with a lyric that referenced Katrina Kaif and he altered it at Salman’s request. Mika Singh talks about his friendship with Salman Khan.

Recalling his first ever meeting with Salman, Mika revealed that the superstar came to the set of his shoot and they both interacted but he didn’t ask for his phone number or butter him up because he was not smart enough then.

Mika Singh says Salman Khan gets upset if you don't answer his calls

He then added, “I had already done the song Jumme Ki Raat for him, but I thought that my voice was terrible in it. Salman Bhai loved it, and nobody wanted to disagree with him. In my excitement, I tweeted about it. Now, Salman Bhai usually likes talking on the phone at 2 am, and he gets very upset if you don’t answer his calls.”

Mika Singh removed Katrina Kaif's name from a song on Salman Khan's request

When asked if he has ever changed the lyrics of his song in Loot to maintain good relationship with Salman, Mika said, “Yes I did change it for him. But I hadn’t had any song with him before Loot, I did alot of songs after that. Whatever song I write, I write according to the film. In that film, the characters were so that I had taken some names but then I changed it when he asked to. I changed the word ‘Katrina’ to ‘Jacquelina’.”

Mika even showed his support for Salman when he was getting death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. During one of his stage performances, he said, “In the video, the singer can be seen saying, "Salman Khan ke liye ye line hai…Bhai hu main bhai, tu fikar na kar…(This line is for Salman Khan…I am your brother, I am here for you, don't take stress...)" Mika continued the song with some foul words included in the song which meant, “I will handle anyone who comes after you.”