Mika Singh recollects KRK's feud with Kapil Sharma, Honey Singh: ‘Kapil broke glass at his house, Honey pulled his hair’

Mika recalls

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mika spoke about his bond with KRK, and some incidents of the past.

He said, “He is like my son. He is a very pyara insaan (lovely person). He used to live very close to my studio at one time. I used to visit him often, at times even without informing him I used to show up at his home for tea. I used to call him ‘bhai’ (brother). So he knew I was a mad person. He became friends with me. He used to say bad things about all the heroes; some of them would come to me and tell me ‘isko samjha yaar’ (tell him to mind his words), so I would be the mediator.”

At one point, he looked at the time when Honey Singh met KRK at his house in Dubai. He shared, “Honey might not remember this now but KRK had said something about Honey. Honey was very upset and told me, ‘paaji yeh aisaa aisaa bolta hai,’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma were also very upset with KRK. So I told Honey, we’ll go to him, visit him in Dubai, and talk, we’ll act as if both of us are drunk. ‘He will abuse us but you do whatever you want with him,’ we were very rude to him. The next day KRK told us that we behaved very badly with him. And I told him that I don’t remember anything because we were drunk. Apparently we pulled his hair…”

Mika then revealed an incident with Kapil Sharma which took place around 2012-2013. Mika shared that Kapil was very upset with KRK. When Kapil realised that Mika is his neighbour, Kapil requested him to take him to KRK’s place.

Mika said that Kapil wanted to go to his house and beat him up. They went to him around 4-5 am, only to know that KRK was not at his place. Mika shared that when Kapil got to know this, he “broke glasses at his home and created a ruckus”.

The KRK controversy

KRK has been in the news for his controversial movie reviews and tweets, which do not go down well with the public or the celebrities being targeted. In 2022, the actor-critic was arrested by Malad Police following a tweet he made in 2020 targeting Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. At one point, Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation case against him in Indore for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him. He made some tweets against the actor and his show, The Family Man Season 2.