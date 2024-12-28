Hansal Mehta reacts after Anupam Kher calls his tweets on Manmohan Singh biopic ‘messed up, full of double standards’

A war of words took place between actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Hansal Mehta over the 2019 film, The Accidental Prime Minister. It started when Hansal Mehta supported journalist Vir Sanghvi's tweet calling the film 'one of the worst Hindi movies'. Anupam then called Hansal a 'hypocrite'. (Also Read | Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute to Manmohan Singh, reveals he initially refused The Accidental Prime Minister) Hansal Mehta and Anupam Kher had a fight on X.

How Hansal reacted to Vir's tweet

Vir tweeted, "If you want to remember the lies that were told about Manmohan Singh you should rewatch The Accidental Prime Minister. It is not only one of the worst Hindi movies ever made but is an example of how media was used to tarnish the name of a good man." Reacting to it, Hansal wrote, "+100."

Anupam and Hansal's fight over tweets

Responding to Hansal's tweet, Anupam wrote, "The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it. So for him to say 100% to #VirSanghvi’s comment is so messed up and full of double standards! Not that I agree with Mr. Sanghvi but we are all capable of doing bad or indifferent work. But we should OWN it. Not like #HansalMehta trying to earn some brownies from certain section of people. Common Hansal!! Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together!"

Next, Hansal wrote, "Of course I own my mistakes Mr Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can’t I sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn’t mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgement. About brownie points and hypocrisy I respectfully submit that you seem to be evaluating people by the same yardstick you evaluate yourself."

He also tweeted, "And by the way @anupampkher sir… you can say all you want. Call me names if you wish. Apologies if I’ve inadvertently hurt you. Sending love to you. Whenever you wish we will speak and clear the air. I will not give space to trolls to distort this further and have a field day at our expense. Good night, belated X’mas greetings and a happy new year in advance. To you and to all the hyperactive trolls."

About The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, featured Anupam as Dr Manmohan Singh. Hansal playd the role of Naveen Patnaik. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi, and Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The film was critically panned and was commercially unsuccessful.