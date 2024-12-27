Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute to Manmohan Singh, reveals he initially refused The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, paying a heartfelt tribute to him through a video on social media. In the emotional post, Anupam reminisced about his meetings with Singh while working on The Accidental Prime Minister, saying he will miss the “man in the turban”. Also read: Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser release postponed to Saturday after Manmohan Singh's demise Anupam brought Manmohan Singh’s life on the big screen through 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Anupam pays his tribute

The actor took to Instagram to share the video message. "I am deeply saddened to know about his demise. I am outside the country. I have spent almost 1.5 years with the character of Dr Manmohan Singh, studying his nature, mannerisms and character,” he said in the video.

Anupam added, “To portray a character truthfully, you must go inside the person. Dr Manmohan Singh was inherently a good man; gentle, bright, brilliant and kind. And if you see The Accidental Prime Minister now, you will discover that I could to some extent imbibe all those qualities. I refused this film for various reasons. I thought people would think I am making fun of him through the role”.

That being said, Anupam feels it is one of the "most truthful portrayals" of his career.

In the video, Anupam was being cautious while describing Singh and his nature.

“He was a very wonderful person. I am looking for words because people look for interpretation in words these days,” he said.

Anupam continued, “I met him at 1-2 events... He was very kind to me, very generous to me, with his prayers for the film that I acted in. His most beautiful quality. He was honest and he was all ears. He has done a lot for the nation. He was kind, and kindness is a rare quality in today’s time”.

He concluded by saying, "I didn't want to make a caricature in the film. When the film was finally made, I was very happy I did justice to it. The subject may be controversial, but the man was not. I will miss the man in the turban and may God rest his soul in peace. May his family have the courage to deal with this tragedy. The nation has lost a very honest human being and a great leader”.

Sharing the video, Anupam posted an emotional caption which read, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former #PrimeMinister of India #DrManmohanSingh! Having studied him for more than a year for the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it felt that I actually spent that much time with him. He was inherently a good man. Personally completely honest, great economist and a very humble person. Some can say may be not an astute politician! My heartfelt condolences to his family”.

Manmohan Singh dies

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at New Delhi's AIIMS on Thursday night, just hours after he was rushed there in a critical condition. He was 92.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India – from 2004 to 2014. He retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.