Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson hold hands as they step out in Mumbai for a date, Coldplay singer interacts with fans

Ahead of Coldplay's last concert in Mumbai, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend-actor Dakota Johnson stepped out in the city for a date. Several videos and pictures of the duo walking in the streets of Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Dakota Johnson whispers wishes in Nandi's ears as Chris Martin watches her at Mumbai's Shri Babulnath Temple) Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson step out for a date

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Chris and Dakota are seen holding hands and walking together. The duo seemingly was trying to find their car and walked back and forth. At one point, Chris also interacted with a few fans who stood nearby.

Chris and Dakota spend time in Mumbai

As their car arrived, Chris escorted Dakota to it and ensured she sat comfortably inside. He then stepped inside the car. The duo was also seen standing on the ground holding hands in the clip.

For the outing, Dakota wore a long printed dress and sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses. Chris was seen in a blue T-shirt, black pants, sneakers and a cap.

About Chris and Dakota

Ahead and between his concerts, Chris has been stepping out with Dakota. The duo visited several temples, including the Babulnath Temple and Siddhivinayak Temple. Their joint appearances comes months after rumours of the couple's breakup. They have been dating each other since 2017.

About Coldplay's concerts in India

Coldplay is in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British band has another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday evening. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and another on January 26.

Apart from Chris, the British rock band also includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey. Coldplay had earlier performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.