Coldplay’s Chris Martin halts Mumbai concert to read 'letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyers,' leaves fans in splits

The UK band Coldplay performed their final Mumbai show on January 21 at DY Patil Stadium. Chris Martin, the band’s frontman, paused the concert midway to read out a hilarious letter, which he claimed was from “Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyers.” Chris Martin gives a shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah again in Coldplay concert.

Chris Martin reads out letter from “Jasprit Bumrah's lawyers”

Chris Martin apologized for interrupting the show and said, “I’m so sorry, but I have to read out a letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyer. I have to read it because otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn’t be able to perform in Ahmedabad.”

Reading the letter aloud on the microphone, Chris said, “Dear Coldplay, in your first and second show, you mentioned Jasprit Bumrah without permission. It’s illegal—you can’t mention Jasprit. Who do you think you are, you stupid Englishman? It also says, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest bowler in the whole wide world, and you are just a silly singer.”

When the audience disagreed with Chris’ last line, the Coldplay frontman responded, “That’s okay. We love Jasprit Bumrah; he’s great. So, can you please show Jasprit Bumrah destroying England on screen to make it all okay?” A clip of Bumrah dismissing England batter during the 2024 home series played in the background.

One of the comments read, "I was there it was hilarious." Another wrote, "just chris martin and his hilarious stories mahnnn." Another comment read, "This was so unexpected and hyped me and the crowd just too good." One of the fans commented, "Now Jaspreet has to come to the Coldplay's Ahmedabad Show."

Bumrah reacts to Chris Martin's shoutout

This wasn’t the first time Chris Martin gave a shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah during their Mumbai concert. Earlier, he paused the show to talk about the Indian fast bowler, calling him ‘greatest bowler in the world’. Bumrah later reacted to the gesture on social media, writing, “This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned. ✨”

Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts, part of their Music of the Spheres tour, have been a resounding success. Celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda Naveli, Kajal Aggarwal, and others were spotted enjoying the shows.

The band is now gearing up for the final two performances of their India leg at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For fans who couldn’t secure tickets, there’s good news—the January 26 Ahmedabad concert will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.