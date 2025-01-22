Coldplay says it was a ‘dream’ to perform 3 concerts in ‘beautiful city’ Mumbai: Will never forget how you made us feel

Coldplay bids goodbye to Mumbai

The official X handle of Coldplay posted a picture of all four band members posing in front of the Mumbai crowd at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night, minutes after wrapping up their third and final concert at the venue.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Mumbai (green, white, and saffron hearts emojis, representing the Tiranga). It was a dream come true to play three concerts in your beautiful city. We will never forget how you made us feel. We’ll be back! (sparkle emojis),” the caption stated.

Coldplay is on its second India tour. After wrapping up three concerts in Mumbai, they will travel to Ahmedabad for a two-day concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. Their final concert in India this year will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.

Coldplay's Mumbai concerts

On their first concert on January 18, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin won fans over by connecting with them in their native tongues. Chris began by saying in Marathi, “Tumhee saghre aaj chaan distat’ (You all look beautiful today)."

He then said in Hindi, “Aap sab ka bahut swagat hai humare show pe. Mumbai mein aakar hume bahut khushi ho rahi hai. (You're all very welcome to our show. We feel happy after coming to Mumbai). Sorry, my Hindi and Marathi are bad but I tried my best," Chris said before switching to English.

The British musician thanked Indian fans for giving him the chance to play in one of "our favourite places in the whole world". "This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing... We couldn’t have asked for a better audience. It’s amazing you welcome us,” Chris said.