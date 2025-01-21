Mrunal Thakur gives fans ‘heavenly view’ as she attends Coldplay's Mumbai concert: ‘Did something I always wanted to do’

Actor Mrunal Thakur is the latest celebrity to share a post after attending Coldplay's concert in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a video from the concert. (Also Read | Suhana Khan enjoys Coldplay concert in Mumbai with brother AbRam, friend Navya Naveli Nanda. See pics) Mrunal Thakur shared a post on Instagram from her Coldplay concert.

Mrunal Thakur attends Coldplay's show

In the clip, Mrunal enjoyed the songs as she lip-synced to them. She also gave a peek at Jasleen Royal performing alongside Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. The video also showed fireworks and lights at the concert as fans screamed and hooted.

Mrunal shares video from show

Sharing the clip, Mrunal wrote, "Coldplay (sparkles emojis). Cause you’re a sky full of stars, You’re a sky full of stars…..SUCH A HEAVENLY VIEW (red heart, dancing woman, dancing man, mirror ball, men with bunny ears and smiling face with hearts emojis)." She also tagged Coldplay and Jasleen Royal. Mrunal also added the hashtags--did something I always wanted to do, Coldplay, concert, January and 2025.

Who all attended Coldplay's concerts

Many celebrities, including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Papon, Shreya Ghoshal, Navya Nanda, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ridhi Dogra, and Kusha Kapila also attended Coldplay's Mumbai concerts, held on Sunday and Monday evenings.

About Coldplay

Coldplay is in India with their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British band has another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and another on January 26.

About Mrunal's new film

Mrunal is set to star opposite Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action drama, Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad, and it is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

According to the makers, Dacoit is the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. "He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an intense action drama driven by elemental forces - love, betrayal, and revenge," read the plotline.