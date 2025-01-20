Papon feels grateful to fans after attending Coldplay's concert: ‘They make it through long queues, traffic for us’

Many celebrities, including singer Papon, director Vikramaditya Motwane and actor Kusha Kapila attended Coldplay's concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening. They took to their respective social media accounts and shared posts. (Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal cries at Coldplay's Mumbai show, attends it with ‘70+ year old dad’ and husband: ‘Couldn’t stop my tears’) Papon attended Coldplay's concert in Mumbai.

Papon attends Coldplay's concert

Papon is known for hit songs such as Jiyein Kyun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Bulleya. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Papon posted a bunch of videos from the concert. In the clips, Papon gave a glimpse of Coldplay playing their hit songs as the audience cheered for them.

He also panned the camera towards his family members. They were seen wearing funky glasses and light bands. Papon was accompanied by his wife and their two children. The singer chose to wear a face mask to the event.

Sharing the post, Papon captioned it, “Managed to do this between gigs and touring! This one was for my son Puhor! Moments of Joy! (Face holding back tears emoji). And this made me feel more grateful to my fans, who make it to concerts through long queues and traffic to stand for us for so long!”

"It’s easier to be on stage! (Zany face emoji) My back gave up! But moments to cherish forever! (tired face, grinning face and red heart emojis) @coldplay," he added. "Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Every Coldplay fan must attend a Coldplay concert once in their lifetime.”

Fans react to Papon's post

A person wrote, "Puhor is so lucky to have a father like you." "I would have loved to bump into you there @paponmusic .. it would have added to the magic of the incredible evening!!" read a comment. "So beautiful to see you expressing your love for this band just like any other fan," commented an Instagram user.

Vikramaditya Motwane, Shreya Ghoshal attended event too

Vikramaditya Motwane shared some beautiful photos on Instagram and wrote, "@coldplay, Mumbai, 19/01/2025." Kusha Kapila, too, shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. She wrote, “And it was indeed all yellow (yellow heart emoji).

Earlier, singer Shreya Ghoshal attended Coldplay's show in Mumbai, too. On Instagram, she shared a post comprising photos and videos from the event. She was accompanied by her father, Bishwajit Ghoshal, and her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

About Coldplay

Coldplay performed classics such as Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars. Coldplay's India tour continues with performances in Mumbai on January 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.