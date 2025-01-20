Shreya Ghoshal cries at Coldplay's Mumbai show, attends it with ‘70+ year old dad’ and husband: ‘Couldn’t stop my tears’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended Coldplay's day two concert in Mumbai on Sunday night. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she posted a bunch of photos and videos from the event, which took place at the DY Patil Stadium in the city. Shreya was accompanied by her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal. (Also Read | Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut asks Shreya Ghoshal to sing her and Adhyayan Suman's 2009 song Soniyo, gets emotional) Shreya Ghoshal got emotional at Coldplay's Mumbai concert.

Shreya Ghoshal Coldplay's Mumbai show

Shreya posted several pictures and videos from the concert as she enjoyed the evening. The singer was seen grooving to Coldplay's songs A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Paradise. In a clip, Salim Merchant was also seen at the event. Shreya also posed with Shiladitya in a few pictures.

In a clip, Shreya was seen walking towards the concert venue. As Shiladitya recorded the video, she said, "It's a lot of work to come to a concert. It's better to just be on the stage." When Shiladitya asked if she was saying so because she was climbing an incline, she laughed and agreed with him. For the event, Shreya wore a blue and white top and paired it with black pants.

Shreya posted a clip as she listened to Coldplay's song Fix You.

Shreya couldn’t stop her tears at concert

Sharing the post, Shreya wrote, "Just pure love for @coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything (grimacing face emoji). My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You!"

Shreya's ' 70+' old dad attends Coldplay's show

"My 70+ year old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up (heart eyes and pink heart emojis). #coldplay #coldplayconcert #coldplayindia," she added.

Fans react to Shreya's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "People enjoy like that in her concert now she is enjoying in Coldplay concert, nice to see that." "OMG queen thank you so much for sharing these," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "I hope Coldplay knows the great Shreya Ghoshal attended their concert." A person commented, "Awww! Heart is happy seeing this part of you."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shreya posted a clip as she listened to Coldplay's song Fix You, at the concert. The singer wiped her eyes as she got emotional. She shared the video with the words, “Fix You.”

About Coldplay

Coldplay's India tour will continue with their performance in Mumbai on January 21. It will be followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25-26. The British rock band includes frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey. Coldplay had earlier performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.