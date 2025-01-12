Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut asks Shreya Ghoshal to sing her and Adhyayan Suman's 2009 song Soniyo, gets emotional

Kangana wants Shreya to sing Soniyo

In the clip, Kangana spoke with Indian Idol contestant Biswarup, "In my film, Sonu (Nigam) sir had sung a song titled Soniyo. Shreya ma'am sang that song for me. If Shreya ma'am can sing a few lines from the song…" Shreya replied, "Yes absolutely. Your request is my command." The singer then sang the track. She was joined by Biswarup.

Kangana hums song, gets emotional

Kangana was seen humming the song in the clip and also got emotional. She then clapped and folded her hands at Shreya, who blew kisses to the actor. The video was shared with the caption, "Kangana ki request par Biswarup aur Shreya ma'am gaayenge Soniyo (On Kangana's request, Biswarup and Shreya will sing Soniyo)."

About Soniyo, Kangana, Adhyayan Suman

The hit romantic song Soniyo was from the 2009 film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. The music video featured Kangana and actor Adhyayan Suman. The song was sung by Shreya and Sonu Nigam. The supernatural horror film, directed by Mohit Suri, also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Kangana and Adhyayan were in a relationship for a few months in 2008-2009. They had an ugly breakup. He had even made several allegations against her.

About Emergency

The Kangana directorial is about the emergency that was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. In the film, Kangana will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In the film, Anupam will play late politician, Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will be seen as a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. The film will release in theatres on January 17.