Kangana Ranaut holds first screening of Emergency for Nitin Gadkari: 'After 6 months of struggle, film is ready'

ByAnanya Das
Jan 12, 2025 08:07 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut said the CBFC “was extremely strict and conducted thorough scrutiny” on Emergency. She added that she had to provide a lot of documentation.

Actor Kangana Ranaut held a special screening of her upcoming film Emergency in Nagpur. It was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Kangana's Emergency co-star Anupam Kher on Saturday. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says she wouldn't have made Emergency if Anupam Kher refused to do it: 'There's honesty on his face')

Anupam Kher, Nitin Gadkari and Kangana Ranaut attended the first screening of Emergency.
Anupam Kher, Nitin Gadkari and Kangana Ranaut attended the first screening of Emergency.

Kangana holds first screening of Emergency

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), news agency PTI shared a video in which Kangana spoke about the film. "Today, we are actually having the first screening of the film. Before this, no one has seen the film. The censor board was extremely strict, and they conducted thorough scrutiny. We had to provide so much proof and documentation. After six months of struggle, the film is finally ready," Kangana said.

What Nitin Gadkari said about film

Nitin Gadkari said, "I am watching the film for the first time, and I have witnessed Emergency in the country. The true history of Emergency that Kangana ji has presented in front of the public today is correct. I am fully confident that this film will receive support from the public as well."

Kangana, Nitin Gadkari share post

Earlier, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the screening. In one of the photos, Nitin Gadkari, Kangana and Anupam spoke with each other. "#emergency with @gadkari.nitin ji Releasing 17th January," Kangana captioned the post.

The minister also took to X and heaped praise on the team of Emergency for “presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence”."Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

About Emergency

The film will release in theatres on January 17. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik. The Kangana directorial is about the emergency that was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. In the film, Kangana will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Fans will see Anupam as late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

