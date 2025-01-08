Kangana Ranaut says she wouldn't have made Emergency if Anupam Kher refused to do it: 'There's honesty on his face'

Kangana talks about importance of having Anupam in Emergency

Kangana said, "It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do Emergency, then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality...there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him."

Anupam calls Kangana ‘one of the finest directors’

Anupam also heaped praise on Kangana. "I was in National School of Drama in New Delhi when Emergency was declared. So, I did not have to do much research for the film...also, Kangana had researched on everyone's behalf. This will be one of the finest films made on any political subject. Kangana does effortless work. She has put so much hard work behind Emergency. ...To direct the whole film and act as Indira Gandhi isn't an easy job but Kangana did it... one of the finest directors that I have worked with," he said.

About Emergency

The film is based on Emergency that was imposed in India for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. In the film, Anupam will essay the role of late politician Jayaprakash Narayan. Kangana will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Fans will see Shreyas Talpade in the role of a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram.

The film will release in theatres on January 17. Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music is by Sanchit Balhara.