Kangana Ranaut recalls challenges she faced while making Emergency, film being scrutinised: Will it ever get released?

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about the challenges she has faced for the release of her upcoming film, Emergency. Speaking with ANI, she said that the "film was scrutinised on every single thing". Last year, the film faced several hiccups. (Also Read | Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi declares herself the Cabinet, film aims to show untold history. Watch) Kangana Ranaut spoke about her film Emergency.

Kangana talks about challenges during Emergency

"Bhaut sangharsh raha...kaafi cheezo ka saamana karna pada (There were a lot of conflicts... we faced a lot of challenges). It was not an easy ride...It was filled with several hardships...we had to show this film to so many communities. Our film was scrutinised on every single thing...after conquering all such obstacles, we have finally reached here. We have a lot of faith in our constitution, country, and the censor board which allows us today to make our film available for the audience. We are eagerly waiting to show the film to the world," Kangana shared.

Kangana sold off her property for Emergency

Kangana was even forced to sell off her property in Mumbai after the film's release was postponed. She never thought that she would battle such difficulties while creating a film.

"I had no idea that I would endure difficult times while making this film.... usually, my films are made on a very comfortable budget but this time I faced a lot of struggles – be it related to studios or funds. The biggest struggle was that no one was confident about the film's release. 'Will it ever get released or not?' This question was always there on our mind," Kangana recalled.

About challenges Emergency faced

Kangana second directorial focuses on the 21-month Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

In 2024, Emergency missed its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie also faced backlash from a couple of Sikh organisations who reportedly objected to its release and accused the makers of misrepresenting the facts.

About Emergency

After months of struggles, Emergency, which will see Kangana in the lead role, has got a green signal from CBFC. It is now all set to release on January 17. Emergency is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik.