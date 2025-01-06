Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi declares herself the Cabinet, film aims to show untold history. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut has released the trailer of the much awaited film Emergency. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Kangana posted the less than two-minute-long trailer. Zee Studio also shared the video on their YouTube channel. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut visits MP temple days ahead of Emergency's release, performs puja. See pics) Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut plays former PM Indira Gandhi in this film.

Emergency trailer

Kangana, who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, is seen telling the President that she is the "cabinet". Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan, who writes her a letter from the jail. Shreyas Talpade is seen as the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Kangana essays former PM Indira Gandhi

Kangana's character says in the Assembly that the only way to accept the truth is to wage a war. She goes against all other leaders as she takes the decision. Milind Soman, as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, asks her if she wants a war. She simply gives a look that confirms that she wants a war.

The country then plunges into violence, death, and chaos as Kangana's Indira decides to launch an Emergency. As the video ends, her voice is heard saying, "Indira is India." Kangana has impactfully portrayed the former PM fighting against everyone to impose her decision.

Sharing the video on X, Kangana tweeted, “1975, Emergency — A Defining chapter in Indian History. Indira: India’s most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #EMERGENCY plunged it into chaos.”

About Emergency

The political drama is written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana. It will be released in theatres on January 17. Emergency delves into the emergency imposed by the late PM for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath.

The film also features Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Ashok Chhabra as Morarji Desai, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 6, 2024. However, it missed the date as it failed to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).