Kangana Ranaut visits MP temple days ahead of Emergency's release, performs puja. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut visited a temple in the Datia area of Madhya Pradesh less than two weeks before the release of her film Emergency. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared pictures with MLA Umesh Kumar from the Maa Pitambara temple on Saturday. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says hard-working women in Himachal are ‘equal or better looking’ than her, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam) Kangana Ranaut visited a temple in MP.

Kangana visits a temple in MP

In a photo, Kangana was seen outside the temple premises, barefoot. The actor wrote, "Aaj Dattiya mein devi ke darshan kiye (In Datia today, for Goddess' glimpse)." The next photo showed Kangana at the temple premises with the police officials. She looked at the ground as she smiled. Kangana also held a book in her hands.

Kangana performs puja

The actor sat inside the temple premises and performed puja in another picture. She wrote, "Yeh ek aisa divya sthan hai jahan Mahabharat ke yug mein Ahwatthama dwara ek alaukik shiv ling sthapit kiya gaya tha, jiske humne bhi darshan kiye. Om Namah Shivay (This is such a holy place where in the age of Mahabharat, Ahwatthama had set up a divine shiv ling, which we also saw)."

The actor sat inside the temple premises and performed puja.

Kangana decks up in saree

For the visit, Kangana wore a yellow saree and wrapped a shawl around her. She was also seen wearing a garland. She also re-shared a post by Umesh on her Instagram Stories. The original post featured Kangana and Umesh inside the temple.

The caption, in Hindi, read, "Today visited Maa Pitambara located in Datia, Madhya-Pradesh with @kanganaranaut. May goddess' blessings be on you all. #datia #pitambara #maa #pitambramaiyadatia #bhaibehan #behan."

About Kangana's new film

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency, where she will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana, will release in theatres on January 17.

Emergency delves into the emergency that was imposed by the late PM for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.