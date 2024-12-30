Kangana Ranaut says hard-working women in Himachal are ‘equal or better looking’ than her, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam

Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram on Sunday to give a shoutout to women from Himachal Pradesh. Posting pictures of herself, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam, and Pratibha Ranta, she wrote that women from her state can ‘do with some hype’. (Also Read: Emergency, Sikandar, Sitaare Zameen Par, Alpha, Game Changer: Most anticipated Indian films of 2025) Kangana Ranaut spoke about how beautiful she thinks Himachal Pradesh women are.

Kangana Ranaut on Himachali women

Posting a collage of pictures featuring Preity, Yami, herself and Pratibha, Kangana wrote, “peopleofhimachal.” She then added that she has seen hard-working women in her state look equally good to her and these actors or even better, and that all of them were busy trying to make ends meet. She wrote, “When I go to Himachal and see our women equally or better looking than us work tirelessly in the fields no insta no reels raising cattle and making the ends meet. I feel they can definitely do with some hype. #himachaligenes #himachaliwomen.”

A screen grab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories.

Supporting Blake Lively

Recently, Kangana also threw her support behind Blake Lively in her case against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. The actor-politician drew parallels between Hollywood and the Indian film industry while bringing up the Hema Committee report.

She wrote, “Even in Hollywood women who refuse to compromise, they are maligned and their careers are destroyed its not just Bollywood similar report called Heme Committee had come out about the Malayalam film industry, it is worrying and shameful.” For the unversed, Blake filed a complaint against Justin, accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to tarnish her reputation.

Recent work

Kangana was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas in 2023. This year, her biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Emergency, ran into trouble when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied it certification. After a legal duel, Emergency has been cleared for release in 2025.