Suhana Khan enjoys Coldplay concert in Mumbai with brother AbRam, friend Navya Naveli Nanda. See pics

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wowed fans in his concert in Mumbai during the weekend. Fans went gaga when he gave a special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan during his performance in Mumbai on Sunday. What's more? Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan was also present at the concert, as she took to Instagram to share pictures from the fun-filled night with friends. Suhana Khan with Navya Nanda at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai.

Suhana attends Coldplay concert

Suhana shared a bunch of pictures from the evening. She was seen with brother AbRam Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Suhana wore a white top and paired it with blue jeans for the occasion. In the caption she wrote, “take me back to the start 🥹”

During the concert, Chris gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh. Chris said, "Shah Rukh Khan forever. Go." The fans present in the stadium hooted while flashing the lights on their phones. On Monday, Shah Rukh took to X and posted the clip of Chris giving a shoutout to him, along with a sweet note.

More details

“Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special…like your songs,” Shah Rukh wrote. The actor added, “Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves u, @coldplay”. He also added, “Chris Martin forever ever” in the clip.

Apart from Suhana, Ridhi Dogra also attended the concert on Sunday. In her Instagram post, she shared pictures and wrote in the caption, "This was my First ever Concert ! And I’m so happy it was @coldplay. Thank you for the music. My forever friend."

The band is in India with their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British band has another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and another on January 26.