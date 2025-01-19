Chris Martin apologises for British Raj at Coldplay gig, thanks Indians for 'forgiving bad things Britain did'. Watch

Chris Martin wowed fans with his charming vocals during the concert in Mumbai on Saturday. Several videos and pictures from the band performing at the DY Patil Stadium emerged on social media platforms, one in which Chris was seen apologising for Britian's colonial rule. (Also read: Coldplay's Chris Martin performs with a young fan on stage during Mumbai show, floors internet with his gesture. Watch) Coldplay's Chris Martin performs during the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium.(PTI)

What Chris said

A fan took to Instagram to share a video from the concert where Chris could be heard saying, “This is our forth visit to India, and the second time to play. First time we played a long show and we could not have asked for a better audience. Thank you for coming today everybody!”

He then added, “It is amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things that Great Britain has done.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the singer's words, a fan commented: “haha he's so real for that.” A second fan wrote: “He is the embodiment of ‘unity through music’!” Another said, “Chris healing intergenerational trauma with a mic, stage and some tunes.”

Ever since Chris landed in India last Thursday, the singer has been soaking up the sights and sounds of Mumbai. He is here with actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson, and the two of them were seen roaming about the city holding hands. Chris also visited Marine Drive and, along with Dakota, went to offer prayers at a Shiva temple in Mumbai. Both Chris and Dakota were seen in traditional attire at the temple premises. Dakota also paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple with actor Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.

Coldplay kickstarted their India tour in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The band is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Sunday and Tuesday as well. After Mumbai, they will head to Ahmedabad for two consecutive shows on January 25 and 26.