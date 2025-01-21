Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand, take ferry ride as they leave for final Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson served major couple goals as they were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving their hotel in Mumbai. The couple was headed to Coldplay’s final Mumbai concert today at DY Patil Stadium. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson head for final Coldplay concert in Mumbai.

The duo left their hotel amid heavy security, with cameras capturing every moment. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, donned his signature casual look with a blue T-shirt, sneakers, and black track pants. Dakota Johnson, known for her stellar performances in films like Cha Cha Real Smooth and Persuasion, looked chic in a white top and blue denim jeans, paired with sunglasses and minimal makeup.

A ferry ride to remember

Chris and Dakota took a ferry to reach the DY Patil Sports Stadium, the venue for Coldplay’s final Music of the Spheres show in Mumbai. Fans who spotted the couple during their ferry ride couldn’t contain their excitement and were seen recording the pair as they boarded the boat. Earlier, the couple was seen taking a walk in the city, with Chris Martin even interacting with fans.

Coldplay’s spectacular Mumbai concert

After two successful shows in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, Coldplay is set to perform for the third time today, January 21, at DY Patil Stadium. The concerts have been nothing short of magical, featuring dazzling light displays and energetic performances, taking fans on an emotional rollercoaster.

Recently, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda Naveli, Agastya Nanda, and Shreya Ghoshal were also seen attending the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. Shreya became emotional during the concert and, sharing a video of her experience, wrote on Instagram, “Just pure love for Coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert with the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience.”

What’s next for Coldplay?

After their final show in Mumbai, the UK band will head to Ahmedabad for two performances on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Coldplay’s last concert in India will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

In a video message, Chris Martin shared, “Hello to all our friends in India. We are delighted to announce that our concert from Ahmedabad will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, enabling you to witness it from anywhere in India. We eagerly anticipate your presence and hope to explore your captivating country. We extend our warmest regards.”